QSM Diagnostics Wins 2022 Purina Pet Care Innovation Prize

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QSM Diagnostics, a diagnostic device company that helps veterinarians improve their diagnoses and treatment plans to provide better animal care and pet owner satisfaction, is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 winner of the sixth annual Pet Care Innovation Prize powered by Purina. QSM is one of five pet care startups from across the U.S. that have been selected for this prestigious award which includes a cash prize, participation in an accelerator boot camp, and access to potential investors.
More than 120 companies from 75 cities globally applied for the 2022 Pet Care Innovation Prize. Each of the five startup winners will receive:
- A $10,000 cash prize
- Mentorship from the Pet Care Innovation team
- Access to an accelerator boot camp featuring pet experts from across Purina and the pet care industry.
"Despite the many challenges of the pandemic, innovation in the pet care industry has continued to thrive," said Blair Morgan, co-lead of Purina's 9 Square Ventures group, and vice president of strategy and innovation for Purina. "This year's class of winners showcases the breadth of opportunities that exist in the pet care industry. From pet tech to diagnostics, each business is unique, but all are driven by a shared love of pets and desire to make a positive impact on their lives, which is a cornerstone of Purina's mission too."
QSM Diagnostics and the other winners will also get the chance to present their business to an audience of industry influencers and investors during a culminating pitch competition in March, and a grand prize winner will be chosen at Global Pet Expo to receive an additional $10,000 in cash.
"We are excited and honored to be a winner of the Pet Care Innovation award," says Ed Goluch, PhD, Founder and CEO of QSM Diagnostics. "It's an incredible opportunity to showcase our innovative technology and get invaluable coaching and mentoring."
QSM Diagnostics, a spin out from Northeastern University, develops point-of-care veterinary diagnostics for the rapid identification of bacterial infections. QSM has several decades of experience in the development and commercialization of sensors and medical devices and currently produces an overnight test for Pseudomonas and a mail-in test kit for culturing ear samples. They are also getting ready to launch a mail-in urine culture and sensitivity test.
ABOUT QSM DIAGNOSTICS
Boston, Massachusetts-based QSM Diagnostics Inc. is fundamentally changing how bacterial infections are diagnosed and treated. The company's patented technology allows veterinarians to diagnose and monitor bacterial infections in companion animals rapidly and accurately. The ease-of-use of the sensing platform lends itself to many applications, including human health and industrial testing.
Media Contact
Anne Laffin, Fin Marketing Management, +1 2038681470, anne@finmarketingm.com
SOURCE QSM Diagnostics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.