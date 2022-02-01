QSM Diagnostics Wins 2022 Purina Pet Care Innovation Prize

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QSM Diagnostics, a diagnostic device company that helps veterinarians improve their diagnoses and treatment plans to provide better animal care and pet owner satisfaction, is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 winner of the sixth annual Pet Care Innovation Prize powered by Purina. QSM is one of five pet care startups from across the U.S. that have been selected for this prestigious award which includes a cash prize, participation in an accelerator boot camp, and access to potential investors.

More than 120 companies from 75 cities globally applied for the 2022 Pet Care Innovation Prize. Each of the five startup winners will receive:



A $10,000 cash prize

cash prize Mentorship from the Pet Care Innovation team

Access to an accelerator boot camp featuring pet experts from across Purina and the pet care industry.

"Despite the many challenges of the pandemic, innovation in the pet care industry has continued to thrive," said Blair Morgan, co-lead of Purina's 9 Square Ventures group, and vice president of strategy and innovation for Purina. "This year's class of winners showcases the breadth of opportunities that exist in the pet care industry. From pet tech to diagnostics, each business is unique, but all are driven by a shared love of pets and desire to make a positive impact on their lives, which is a cornerstone of Purina's mission too."

QSM Diagnostics and the other winners will also get the chance to present their business to an audience of industry influencers and investors during a culminating pitch competition in March, and a grand prize winner will be chosen at Global Pet Expo to receive an additional $10,000 in cash.

"We are excited and honored to be a winner of the Pet Care Innovation award," says Ed Goluch, PhD, Founder and CEO of QSM Diagnostics. "It's an incredible opportunity to showcase our innovative technology and get invaluable coaching and mentoring."

QSM Diagnostics, a spin out from Northeastern University, develops point-of-care veterinary diagnostics for the rapid identification of bacterial infections. QSM has several decades of experience in the development and commercialization of sensors and medical devices and currently produces an overnight test for Pseudomonas and a mail-in test kit for culturing ear samples. They are also getting ready to launch a mail-in urine culture and sensitivity test.

ABOUT QSM DIAGNOSTICS

Boston, Massachusetts-based QSM Diagnostics Inc. is fundamentally changing how bacterial infections are diagnosed and treated. The company's patented technology allows veterinarians to diagnose and monitor bacterial infections in companion animals rapidly and accurately. The ease-of-use of the sensing platform lends itself to many applications, including human health and industrial testing.

