Power and Control Cable Market - Shift to Clean Energy Sources Demands Innovation and Improved Transmission Methods: Industry Outlook to 2026

Renewable energy expanded by 7.6 percent in 2019, adding 176 gigawatts (GW) of generating capacity globally, marginally lower than the (revised) 179 GW added in 2018, according to UNEP.

However, it accounts for only 20% of the power need, while the rest is covered by conventional sources. The shift to cleaner energy sources asks for innovation and better transmission methods. With product development and new launches, the cable market can tap these benefits eventually expanding the market.

Market Forecast:

The power and control cable market is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period to reach a market size of $187.250 billion by 2026, increasing from $108.202 billion in 2019.



Increase in power production and supply

Power and control cables are largely deployed for electricity supply, instrumentation, and automation purposes across the various application. Ongoing investments toward the enhancement and expansion of grid infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand across the globe will propel market growth over the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact On The Power And Control Cable Market

The pandemic led to a sluggish global economic growth of the power sector resulting in lower demand especially by the commercial and industrial sector and disrupted supply chain. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many dislocations to the power sector. As the power sector contracted, the market for cables also faced similar wrath. However, as the pandemic eases and mobility increases, economic activity is likely to go up. That will increase commercial and industrial demand for electricity in the coming years

Segmentation:

By Voltage

High Voltage

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage

By Applications

Utilities

Industrial

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Indonesia

Taiwan

Thailand

Others

Companies Mentioned

Belden Inc.

Multi/cable Corporation

Nexans

Prysmian S.P.A.

Orient Cables Pvt. Ltd.

Teldor Cables & Systems Ltd.,

Techno Flex Cables

CMI Ltd.

Havells

LS Cable India Pvt. Ltd.

Furukawa ElectricCo, Ltd.

Southwire Company, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries.

Thermo Cables Pvt. Ltd.

