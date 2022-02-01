ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Two Day In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Regulations Course: A Systematic Approach from Regulatory Strategy to Regulatory Approvals in U.S./Europe/Canada (February 10-11, 2022)

by PRNewswire
February 1, 2022 5:30 AM | 3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Final days to register for the "Navigating through Maze of In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Regulations Course: A systematic approach from Regulatory Strategy to Regulatory Approvals in U.S./Europe/Canada" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) products provide critical information on patient's health condition, based on which the healthcare provider develops and administers treatment plan. Although IVDs are medical devices, they are regulated under a separate set of regulations in U.S., Europe, and Canada.

This 2-day interactive course on in-vitro diagnostics is structured to understand the different set of IVD regulations, how to navigate through this maze of IVD regulations, and to win regulatory approvals. This In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD ) course will make the attendees understand the IVD regulations and develop regulatory strategies that secure regulatory approvals.

Learning Objectives:

After completion of this two-day interactive course on IVD, the attendee will be able to:

  • Understand why IVD is regulated differently.
  • An overview of IVD Regulations - U.S. FDA., Europe (MDD), Canada.
  • Develop Regulatory Strategies and determine Regulatory Pathways.
  • Inclusion and exclusion of data and information for different submission.
  • Format and Content of premarket submissions.
  • Product Label and Labeling for IVDs.
  • Working and interacting with the reviewers and regulators.
  • Tips and Suggestions to secure rapid regulatory approvals.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 01 (11:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST)UNITED STATES

Session 1

  • Evolving technologies and challenges of In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) products
  • Why the regulators need separate regulations even IVD is considered a device?
  • Know the process and players at OIR (aka OIVD) of CDRH and Health Canada

Morning Break

Session 2:

  • Overview of US-FDA Regulations for IVDs

Lunch Break:

Session 3:

  • Determination of classification & Identification of Predicate Device(s)
  • Development of Regulatory Strategies and Pathways for IVDs
  • Special consideration of IVD labeling requirements

Afternoon Break:

Session 4:

  • Determine the type of the required pre-market submission for your IVD
  • Format and Content of 510(k), Pre-IDE, IDE and PMA
  • What is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) of 1988?
  • Preparation and submission for CLIA Waiver Application

Day 02 (11:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST)EUROPE

Session 5:

  • Overview of European IVD Regulations
  • Understanding of EU MDD 98/79/EC for IVD and applicable MEDDEV documents

Morning Break:

Session 6:

  • Special consideration to Classification Rules for IVDs
  • Conformity Assessment for CE Marking
  • Special Labeling and electronic Labeling Requirements for IVDs
  • Preparation of Technical File or Design Dossier

Lunch Break:

CANADA

Session 7:

  • Overview of Canadian Medical Device Regulations (CMDR) for IVDs
  • Understanding similarities and differences between U.S. and Europe regulations

Afternoon Break:

Session 8:

  • Format and Content of Canadian Medical Device License (MDL) Application
  • Inclusion of the required data and information for MDL application
  • Conclusion & Summary of the course

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mumkby

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-day-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-regulations-course-a-systematic-approach-from-regulatory-strategy-to-regulatory-approvals-in-useuropecanada-february-10-11-2022-301472404.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Publishing/Information ServicesPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.