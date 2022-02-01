Gaming Chair Market to register a growth of USD 130.77 million at a CAGR of 5.49%|Health-related benefits is a key driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming chair market is estimated to grow by USD 130.77 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49%.

Factors such as health-related benefits of using gaming chairs are significantly driving the gaming chair market.

Our research report on "Gaming Chair market – Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-202 5 " has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Gaming Chair market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 2.40%

Key market segments: Type (table, hybrid, and platform), Market landscape (mid-range, low-range, and high-range), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA)

, APAC, , , and MEA) Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 50%

Gaming Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 130.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, NOBLECHAIRS, Raidmax, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3 Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Gaming Chair market trend

Ergonomic gaming chairs

The rise of ergonomic gaming chairs is one of the key factors driving the gaming chair market share growth. These ergonomic gaming chairs are specially designed to suit a more natural hand position and posture for providing comfort for long hours to the users and reduce muscle strain which may lead to health conditions like herniated lumbar discs. Hence, such features are expected to fuel the demand for gaming chairs among gamers and encourage the vendors to come up with more such chairs during the forecast period.

Gaming Chair market challenge

Adoption of mobile games

The rise in the adoption of mobile games is one of the key challenges for the global gaming chair market share growth. The demand for mobile gaming is rising due to an increase in the penetration of portable electronic devices like smartphones and tablets. Moreover, major gaming companies are moving towards app design because mobile gamers are increasingly becoming a significant part of the gaming industry. In addition, the mobile gaming apps provide flexibility for the users to access from anywhere and anytime and these games also do not require any gaming chairs for comfort. Thus, the increasing adoption of mobile gaming is estimated to be a threat to the global gaming chair market growth during the forecast period.

Key market vendors insights

The gaming chair market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

AKRacing America Inc.

Arozzi North America

Corsair Gaming Inc.

DXRacer USA LLC.

LLC. GT Omega Racing Ltd.

Impakt SA

NOBLECHAIRS

Raidmax

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

ThunderX3

Key Segment Analysis by Type

Table

The table segment will be significant in the gaming chair market share growth during the forecast period. The growth in the demand for high-end PCs for gaming among the users is driving the global table gaming chair market. Moreover, popular and engaging games like PUBG and Fortnite are significantly encouraging gamers for opting towards high-end PCs to experience enhanced gaming further rising demand for gaming chairs for long hours of comfort.

Hybrid



Platform

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 50% of the global gaming chair market share growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the major markets for gaming chairs in APAC.

The majority of the countries in the region are emerging countries in the gaming industry and are expected to boost the gaming chair market growth in the region.

