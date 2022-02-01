PXG Releases Stunning All-New, 100% Milled 0311 Sugar Daddy II Wedges

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, an international research and development company dedicated to creating the world's finest golf equipment and apparel, has introduced its 0311 Sugar Daddy II Wedges. A striking example of precision engineering, the 100% milled wedges are artfully designed to deliver outstanding workability and control from any lie.

"We've taken our signature 0311 Forged Wedges to the next level, perfecting every surface, curve, and groove to help you master your short game," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Without a doubt, these babies are some of the sexiest, best-performing wedges on the market. Period."

Just ask Hudson Swafford, PXG PGA TOUR Professional, who recorded his first win of 2022 at The American Express days after putting the new wedges to his bag. Swafford shared, "I added PXG Sugar Daddy II 46- and 56-degree wedges to my bag at the American Express. The added bounce matches my patterns and helps me flight it a whole lot better. Also, they don't dig as much. With my first win of year on the books the same week as putting them in, I think it's fair to say, Sugar Daddy IIs are in to stay."

PXG Sugar Daddy II Wedges present golfers with two versatile sole designs, the BP-Grind (13) and C-Grind (10). Optimal for lush turf conditions and sand, the BP-Grind features a wide sole and slight taper from heel to toe, offering more bounce. Designed to perform in firm turf conditions, the C-Grind presents a narrow sole and aggressive taper from heel to toe, offering a moderate bounce. Both sole designs are available in every loft across the PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II Wedge lineup - 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60, and 62-degrees.

Precision Milled Grooves are designed at the USGA limit to support extreme shot-making, while new Full Face Groove technology expands the hitting area for shots played toward the toe side of the face. The expanded groove length helps golfers land it soft and ensures more consistent results on impacts all across the face.

High Toe Weighting creates a high moment-of-inertia (MOI) and helps position the center-of-gravity (CG) more in-line with open face shots for enhanced consistency, while new Precision Weighting Technology introduces swing weight adjustability to the PXG Wedge fitting experience. A large weight located near the CG enables golfers to achieve fine-tuned performance through various head weight configurations.

PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II Wedges are triple forged from 8620 soft carbon steel and then CNC Milled to their final form. The innovative process ensures every geometry is produced to exacting specifications for consistent performance today – and when golfers are ready to refresh their set.

"I've never had a wedge spin more around the greens," PGA TOUR winner and PXG professional Joel Dahmen added. "The look and feel of Sugar Daddy Wedges are the best in the game "

PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II Wedges are available for purchase on February 1, 2022 and are offered in both Chrome and PXG's stunning Xtreme Dark finish. For more information and to schedule a golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.

PXG's professional staff includes Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Paul Barjon, Michael Gligic, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Henrik Norlander, Seth Reeves, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Ryann O'Toole, Jennifer Song, and Mariah Stackhouse.

PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.



