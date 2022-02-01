Gulfside Healthcare Deploys KanTime's Web-based Electronic Health Record (EHR)

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KanTime, the fastest growing post-acute care EHR software provider in the nation, today announced a partnership with Gulfside Healthcare Services, Inc. to deploy its web-based electronic health record (EHR) technology solutions. Headquartered in Land O' Lakes, FL, Gulfside implemented KanTime in late 2021, finalizing rollouts to all locations and all lines of business through the first quarter of 2022. By partnering with KanTime, Gulfside will enhance compliance and efficiency while providing the continuum of post-acute patient care services to their over 1,000 patients across five branches and three Florida counties.

After an extensive review of multiple EHR systems, Gulfside selected KanTime's platform to drive workflow efficiencies and compliance rules across their multiple lines of business and payors to free their providers to focus on delivering quality care to their patients and their families. KanTime provides a solution that fulfills Gulfside's need for a comprehensive technology partner that supports their entire continuum of care, which includes care navigation, home health, palliative care, hospice, medication management, HIPAA-compliant secure messaging, and the freedom to expand into virtually any post-acute Line of Business or payor in the future without having first to acquire a new software platform.

Darren Ghanayem, Chief Information Officer at Gulfside Healthcare Services, Inc., shared:

"KanTime represents the most intuitive clinical platform we evaluated while providing us with the omnichannel, real-time connectivity across multiple devices that our users demand. The user experience and screen layout across configurable role-based dashboards allow our staff to focus on items pertinent to their specific roles," Darren stated. "Gulfside is embarking on a digital modernization strategy which focuses on solving business problems with digital connectivity – KanTime fits that philosophy."

Sundar Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at KanTime Healthcare Software, is honored to have Gulfside join the KanTim customer family.

"We are impressed by the broad array of services that Gulfside compassionately provides to the large and varied patient census," Sundar said. "We look forward to sharing their growth after implementing our software and providing them with previously unrealized efficiencies across all their supported lines of business for many years to come."

About KanTime Healthcare Software

KanTime Healthcare Software is an American-based healthcare technology company that is the fastest-growing post-acute software provider in the nation with over 900,000 patients, 210,000 users, $12.9B in processed claims, and 70M annual visits. KanTime provides cloud-based enterprise software to home health, hospice, pediatric, private duty, palliative, and consumer-directed services agencies. KanTime helps agencies improve clinical compliance, increase operational efficiency, and achieve financial success. KanTime works seamlessly on any point of care device, be it iOS, Android, or Windows-based, both online and offline. Additionally, KanTime offers robust business intelligence tools that allow upper-level management to drill down into various clinical, financial, and operational KPIs and act accordingly.

https://kantime.com/

About Gulfside Healthcare Services, Inc

Our goal at Gulfside is to make every day count for patients and their loved ones as they navigate through post-hospitalization recovery, chronic disease, or end-of-life illness. Our compassionate clinical experts provide a team-oriented approach to medical care, pain management, psychosocial and spiritual support. The combined services are individually tailored to a person's needs and wishes. Thus, our trained professionals provide holistic care and support to patients and their network of loved ones. Our journey continues within the healthcare industry to diversify and expand services in providing people with a continuum of care and quality of life. And because we are a non-profit organization, all of our programs and services reflect our mission and culture of serving people in need.

http://www.gulfside.org/

