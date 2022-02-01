Plant-based Meat Market Size Worth $24.8 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plant-based meat market size is projected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2030. Growing adoption of vegan lifestyle and diet among health-conscious consumers in traditionally meat-eating developed economies are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The plant-based sausages segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period. Shifting consumer inclination towards plant-based diets and rising consumption for sausages from retail channels on account of its taste, texture, and convenience are anticipated to spur the product demand across the globe

The soy-based product segment accounted for more than 48.3% of the revenue share in 2021, owing to its protein-rich content and widespread popularity

The rising trend of vegan diet in European countries has pushed the demand for plant-based meat products in the region. Conversely, the U.K. is known for its progressiveness in providing a variety of fresh and high-quality food products to its population and is associated with the habitation of the largest vegan populations across the globe

In June 2020 , Starbucks, in collaboration with Impossible Foods Inc., introduced the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich to its menu in most of its locations in the U.S. The sandwich is made with plant-based sausage, and was launched as the Starbucks' sustainability initiatives to meet the rising consumer interest in the plant-based options

Read 140 page market research report, "Plant-based Meat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Soy, Pea, Wheat), By Product (Burgers, Patties, Sausages), By Type (Chicken, Pork, Beef), By End-user, By Storage, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Growing concern of consumers regarding animal welfare and greenhouse gas emission created by the distinguished practices of the meat industry is driving the market. Celebrity endorsements of vegan/vegetarian diets are projected to augment the demand for meat alternatives in the global market. In addition, launch of new products by the manufacturers similar to meat in terms of flavor, texture, color, and taste is increasing product demand.

The plant-based meat is predominantly consumed in the Hotel/Restaurant/Café (HORECA) sector. Key companies in the industry are collaborating with fast-food joints and restaurants chains to promote the adoption of their products. For instance, fast-food joints such as Burger King, MacDonald's, and Subway are launching new vegan meat products to capitalize on the industry dominated by health-conscious customers.

Plant-based burgers are likely to exhibit steady growth over the upcoming years on account of rising consumer concerns regarding conventional meat products in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The plant-based burgers are known to offer low-gluten and low-fat contents, which makes them a highly favored product amongst health-conscious individuals.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global plant-based meat market on the basis of source, product, type, end-user, storage, and region:

Plant-based Meat Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Soy



Pea



Wheat



Others

Plant-based Meat Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Burgers



Sausages



Patties



Nuggets, Tenders & Cutlets



Grounds



Others

Plant-based Meat Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Chicken



Pork



Beef



Fish



Others

Plant-based Meat End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Retail



HORECA

Plant-based Meat Storage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Refrigerated Plant-based Meat



Frozen Plant-based Meat



Shelf-stable Plant-based Meat

Plant-based Meat Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





The Netherlands



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&

Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

List of Key Players of Plant-based Meat Market

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods (Field Roast & Maple Leaf)

Vegetarian Butcher

Conagra, Inc. (Gardein Protein International)

Kellogg NA Co. (MorningStar Farms)

Quorn

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Tofurky

Gold&Green Foods Ltd.

Sunfed

VBites Foods Limited

Kraft Foods,Inc.

Lightlife Foods, Inc

Trader Joe's

Yves Veggie Cuisine (The Hain-Celestial Canada, ULC)

Marlow Foods Ltd. (Cauldron)

Ojah B.V.

Moving Mountains

Eat JUST Inc.

LikeMeat GmbH

Gooddot

OmniFoods

No Evil Foods

DR. Praeger's Sensible Foods

