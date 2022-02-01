Copenhagen Admiral Hotel Checks in with Infor

COPENHAGEN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that the 366-room Copenhagen Admiral Hotel has selected Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) and Infor EzRMS Revenue Management System (RMS). Infor HMS went live in Q4 2021 and will be followed by Infor EzRMS in 2022, replacing a legacy property management system (PMS) that restricted growth and limited the guest experience.

Facing operational limitations due to the poor integration options of their legacy PMS, and following a thorough review of the market, Infor HMS was chosen not only because of its connection to a range of third-party systems, but also its innovative features. These include digital registration for guests, self-service options for corporate bookings and improved workflows for housekeeping staff.

Infor EzRMS was chosen to help deliver an intelligent, responsive revenue management strategy as the hotel seeks to increase the proportion of revenue derived from its 366 rooms.

"Better integration has already helped enable a range of improvements for our guests, from check-in options such as kiosks or via mobile phones, to freeing front-of-house staff from their desks to interact with guests in lobby spaces and throughout the property," said Jens Christensen, COO, Copenhagen Admiral Hotel. "It has also enabled us to improve booking options for our corporate business, and the integration with our guest communication system has been a key part of our response to the pandemic. Elsewhere, behind the scenes, we have already realised substantial time savings for our housekeeping staff as they get live updates on when rooms are ready for cleaning."

"The benefits of integrated software are often overlooked by many hotels," said Stan van Roij, Infor's vice president of hospitality solutions. "They want the improved processes and better guest experience, but because they believe the central property management software cannot possibly connect to all the necessary third-party options, they remain stuck. The deployment of Infor HMS at the Copenhagen Admiral Hotel shows that, in fact, connecting these systems is quick, easy and, most importantly, leads to real, tangible improvements in the guest experience."

"Crunch IT is very proud to be part of the implementing of Infor's HMS system at Copenhagen Admiral Hotel," said Søren Kjelstrup, partner at Crunch IT. "The hotel is one of the most significant hotels on the market in Copenhagen, and taking the lead in integrated software solutions will, without doubt, be of great inspiration to other hotel operators in Denmark. We look forward to the coming implementation of Infor's Revenue Management System during 2022."

