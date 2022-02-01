Leader of Modular Space Solutions, Class Leasing Meets Increased Demand with Addition of Schoolhouse Manufacturing

SAN JACINTO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Class Leasing, LLC., a leading modular space provider of educational structures with full turnkey capabilities, is responding to market demand by opening their new facility - Schoolhouse Manufacturing.

"This new facility increases our ability to improve our commitment to vertical integration and expand our lines of product offerings for both sale and lease, particularly our custom and multi-story products." Says Lori Whittington, Vice President General Manager of Class Leasing.

"Coupled with our aggressive growth and market share increase, this investment gives us the opportunity to modernize and streamline the production process, all designed to improve quality and receptivity to rising customer demand." Says Dave Morgan, Vice President General Manager of Schoolhouse.

Class Leasing services public school districts, universities, community college districts, charter and private schools, along with public works projects throughout California, and Schoolhouse Manufacturing will fulfil their needs of manufactured single and multi-story educational space. Included are both permanent and relocatable use of all types: interim swing space for school site modernizations, enrollment growth, administrative office space, restrooms, specialty classrooms, and nursing/isolation facilities.

Schoolhouse Manufacturing includes a newly constructed 60,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, with an increased throughput capability to support rising customer demand, as well as a new 6,480 square foot office building. Class Leasing's new facility has the capability of supplying over 10,000 square feet a week of finished space.

About Schoolhouse Manufacturing

Schoolhouse Manufacturing is a subsidiary of Reliant Asset Management (RAM), and sister company to Class Leasing, LLC., a leading provider of modular and temporary DSA approved buildings and classrooms throughout California. This unique relationship, in addition to being the sole stand-alone, vertically integrated modular provider in California, allows the company to better and more completely serve customer needs and timelines, while realizing the benefits of comprehensive and real-time communication and coordination.

About Class Leasing & Parent Company Reliant Asset Management

Reliant Asset Management (RAM) has been listed as one of America's Top 20 Most Promising Companies (Forbes List) – as well as #3 fastest growing company by Inc. 5000. RAM/Aries/Class Leasing provide modular space solutions, reliable lease and financing capabilities across multiple business sectors. With an unparalleled team of modular building experts, this group offers a wide range of integrated offerings including customized design, manufacturing, transportation, construction, support services and financing. Additionally, Aries and Class Leasing work closely with various government agencies and organizations to provide turnkey modular solutions which are second to none.

Media Contact

