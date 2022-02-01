GIGABYTE's AORUS Gaming Laptops Evolve, Reshaping the Game

TAIPEI, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, launched its new generation of AORUS professional gaming laptops featuring Intel's 12th generation processors and Nvidia's RTX 30Ti series graphics cards. The upgraded dual-chip approach has resulted in a great leap in performance and smoother gaming experience, with a 11% increase in gaming performance. In addition to an upgraded performance, AORUS has pushed the limits of size dimensions of notebooks in order to improve visual enjoyment for gamers.
The AORUS 17, GIGABYTE's flagship model laptop debuted at CES 2022, changed the rules of the game by introducing a 17-inch screen panel inside a 15-inch tall laptop chassis. By adopting an extremely narrow four-sided frame design, AORUS increased the screen-to-body ratio to 90%, so you see more while carrying less. Without compromising any performance, the screen still boasts a 360 Hz refresh rate, allowing players to see more frames and win more games.
Upgrading the processor and graphics, the dual chips approach in the new generation of AORUS series laptops augment performance to a new level. The exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology effectively removes heat making laptops run smoothly even under the heaviest of loads.
AORUS gaming laptops are now on shelves. For more information regarding the new generation of AORUS gaming laptops, please visit: https://bit.ly/AROUSlaptop
SOURCE GIGABYTE
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
