Title Alliance Hires 10 Escrow Professionals in Maricopa County

PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, added 10 escrow professionals to support multiple joint ventures in the area within the last 90 days.

"Arizona is our second largest and fastest growing region. We continue to grow our companies there and need to have the best team on the ground to serve our clients," says Jim Campbell, Chief Executive Officer. "We have a platform of resources, and it attracts the top talent in the area, and we strive to provide the best experience possible for all of our employees beginning with onboarding."

Title Alliance recently revamped their onboarding experience and hired an Employee Experience Manager dedicated to working with each new hire from the moment they sign their letter through their first 180 days, it is their job to ensure a great experience had by the employees and to make sure they have the necessary tools and resources to thrive in their position. Additionally, through the T.A. Central Processing Unit division, Title Alliance is able to provide support to all team members to handle various tasks including order entry, welcome packages, 1099s, taxes, title commitments, policies, and disbursements allowing our employees to focus on each customer and build relationships with the real estate agents. These resources, coupled with the support of each department and leadership team members, ensure every employee is setup for success. Growth and continued opportunities are important to Title Alliance employees, and they work with each about furthering their careers and those interested in advancement have the opportunity to take the next steps in the organization.

"Our employees are our most important asset and it's important they have the necessary tools and resources available to them to thrive in their position," says Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer. "The additional support behind the scenes allows our team members to focus on our agents and clients to provide a remarkable closing experience for all parties."

About Title Alliance:

Title Alliance's roots date back to 1948 when their first agency, which is still in existence today, was formed in Media, Pennsylvania. Since 1983, the company has been forming successful single and multi-state title joint ventures with lenders, realtors, and builders. Title Alliance partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Title Alliance's family of companies is currently in 11 states with 60 total offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.

