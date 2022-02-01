ñol

Skanska divests the office properties West Memorial I and II in Houston, USA, for USD 147M, about SEK 1.3 billion

by PRNewswire
February 1, 2022 1:48 AM | 2 min read

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska divests the office properties at West Memorial Place I and II in Houston, Texas, USA, for approximately USD 147M, about SEK 1.3 billion, to a joint venture spearheaded by Fuller Realty Interests, LLC. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska USA Commercial Development in the first quarter 2022.

West Memorial Place is a 218,000-square meter two building, LEED Platinum office campus located in Houston's Energy Corridor. West Memorial Place I consist of 101,000 square meters of office space and West Memorial Place II is comprised of 117,000 square meters of office.

An early adopter of the WELL Health - Safety Rating, the building is adjacent to Houston's Terry Hershey Park and offers on-site dining, a fitness center and connected parking structure.

Construction of West Memorial Place I began in the third quarter of 2013 and third quarter of 2014 for West Memorial Place II. Both exterior and interior elements were completed in 2015 and 2016.

Since 2009, Skanska has invested a total of USD 3.2 billion in commercial and multi-family projects, creating more than 1 million square meters of sustainable and community focused developments in select U.S. markets.

CONTACT:
Alicia Jones, Director Communications, Skanska USA, tel + 1 703 835 2762
Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel: +46 (0)10 449 19 57
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divests-the-office-properties-west-memorial-i-and-ii-in-houston--usa--for-usd-147m--about-se,c3495918

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3495918/1527802.pdf

20220201 CDU divestment WMP

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-20220201-cdu-west-memorial-place,c3005924

Image 20220201 CDU West Memorial Place

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-divests-the-office-properties-west-memorial-i-and-ii-in-houston-usa-for-usd-147m-about-sek-1-3-billion-301472314.html

SOURCE Skanska

