EXpressLO LLC Submits U.S. Patent Application for Cryo-EM Specimen Handling

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXpressLO LLC is the most comprehensive provider of focused ion beam (FIB) ex situ lift out (EXLO) specimen preparation solutions for transmission electron microscopy (EM) and other analytical techniques. As of January 27, 2022, EXpressLO LLC submitted a patent application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office describing highly innovative methods and apparatus for cryo-EXLO manipulation of biological and beam sensitive materials.
The novel methods and apparatus described in this US patent filing were invented by EXpressLO LLC founder and President, Dr. Lucille A. Giannuzzi. The research and development underpinning the inventions in this patent filing was funded by DOE BER SBIR award DE-SC0020511. EXpressLO LLC holds several other key U.S. patents related to FIB specimen preparation and manipulation processes (ie. US 8,740,209; US 8,789,826; US 10,522,324; US 10,801,926). This latest cryo-EXLO patent filing builds upon the solid foundation established by these prior EXLO-related patents.
The patent-pending cryo-EXLO methods and instrumentation will assist cryo-EM researchers in both the life sciences and physical sciences. "This is a unique specimen manipulation method that extends the ease of use, reproducibility, and throughput of ambient FIB ex situ lift out techniques for applications with vitreous and cryogenic specimens," stated Dr. Giannuzzi. "We anticipate cryo-EXLO manipulation of FIB specimens to contribute to transformational cryo-EM research in the fields of structural/cell biology and energy materials such as bacteria, virus infected cells and novel battery materials."
EXpressLO LLC will showcase these methods and results at the following upcoming conferences/exhibits: 14thAnnual FIB SEM Meeting at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, MD USA, May 4-5, 2022; 18th World Congress on Structural Biology July 11-12, 2022, Paris, France; Microscopy & Microanalysis 2022 in Portland, OR USA, July 31 - August 4, 2022.
For more information, please visit http://www.EXpressLO.com or contact Dr. Giannuzzi directly at info(at)EXpressLO(dot)com. Videos may be viewed at http://www.YouTube.com/LAGiannuzzi/videos.
Media Contact
Lucille A. Giannuzzi, EXpressLO LLC, 1 321-663-3806, info@EXpressLO.com
SOURCE EXpressLO LLC
