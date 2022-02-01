'Australia Through The Eyes Of An Eighty-Five Year Old Man' reveals unique facts and figures about the 'Land Down Under'

CITY OF LAKE MACQUARIE, Australia, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Trevor Wrightson invites readers on an exploration of Australia's vast history in his latest publication titled "Australia Through The Eyes Of An Eighty-Five Year Old Man" (published by Balboa Press AU).

From its discovery by James Cook, to its settlement and development as a nation, the book reveals some unique facts and figures concerning Australia which is also colloquially known as "the Land Down Under" for its position in the southern hemisphere. Here, readers will discover things they may not have known about the country, its many valuable resources, people's standard of living, its wonderful climate and lifestyle, and many more. They will also learn about the toll the Great Depression had on Australia, to the more recent challenges it faced such as the refugee crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

"To my knowledge there is no other book like this one," Wrightson states. "It provides information that many people may not be aware of. It tells of how Australia was 'sold-out' to other countries."

Australians and non-Australians alike will find the information in this book interesting. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/837256-australia-through-the-eyes-of-an-eighty-five-year-old-man to know more and get a copy.

"Australia Through The Eyes Of An Eighty-Five Year Old Man"

By Trevor Wrightson

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 70 pages | ISBN 9781982292751

E-Book | 70 pages | ISBN 9781982292768

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Trevor Wrightson is a man who has always been very interested in Australia, its history and standard of living. He is also the author behind three other books: "Electricity For Beginners," "Growing Up In Berrima" and "A New Life."

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au or call 1-800-844-925.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPressAU, 1-800-844-925, pressreleases@balboapress.com

SOURCE BalboaPressAU