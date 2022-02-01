Published book is a literary journey into your consciousness that allows you to escape the norm and reach your wildest dreams

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert A. Wilson wants to show the world the way he expanded his life by opening people's eyes to their wisdom, inspiration and imagination and discharging their past to experience their present moments with optimism, courage and confidence. He wants to show them the way to discover their talents and to feel their desired life to be their way of life.
"My Wisdom Breathes: Wisdom Energizes Fun" (published by Balboa Press) is written in first person with poetic rhymes minimal punctuation politically incorrect and grammatically improper to discharge and soar others out of their past to experience their now moments. It is an action energizing fun and never talks about fixing anything, changing anything or accepting anything. It expresses liberation and appreciation with gusto gratitude that lets fly trailblazer audacity with trendsetter brilliance to experience their moneyed up accomplished outcomes whiling fervor fulfillment.
"This book expands people out of yesterday, energize the wit grit get and go to discharge their hidden stuff unlocking their audacity to understand and admire their true talents. People's imagination and dreams are people's true talents and wisdom. This book unlocks and set free peoples hell raiser heart to experience fun basking of their rainbow brilliance," Wilson says.
"My Wisdom Breathes: Wisdom Energizes Fun" awakens and unsheathes people's intuition, imagination and wisdom to trust their abilities to uncover, discover and unleash their trailblazer talents to participate and facilitate their desired life of leisure. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/829605-my-wisdom-breathes
"My Wisdom Breathes: Wisdom Energizes Fun"
By Robert A. Wilson
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 260 pages | ISBN 9781982270988
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 260 pages | ISBN 9781982270964
E-Book | 260 pages | ISBN 9781982270971
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Robert A. Wilson is an inspirational speaker, hypnoacuitist, dream sculptor and published author. He gives free consultations for personal growth, pain management, weight management, fears, smoking cessation, inner liberation, dreamer freedom, and undresses people's stress to be blessed with Hypnoacuity, NLP, Parts Integration, Visionary Vocabulary and Walk of Wisdom seminars.
Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, pressreleases@balboapress.com
SOURCE BalboaPress
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.