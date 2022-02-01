Published book is a literary journey into your consciousness that allows you to escape the norm and reach your wildest dreams

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert A. Wilson wants to show the world the way he expanded his life by opening people's eyes to their wisdom, inspiration and imagination and discharging their past to experience their present moments with optimism, courage and confidence. He wants to show them the way to discover their talents and to feel their desired life to be their way of life.

"My Wisdom Breathes: Wisdom Energizes Fun" (published by Balboa Press) is written in first person with poetic rhymes minimal punctuation politically incorrect and grammatically improper to discharge and soar others out of their past to experience their now moments. It is an action energizing fun and never talks about fixing anything, changing anything or accepting anything. It expresses liberation and appreciation with gusto gratitude that lets fly trailblazer audacity with trendsetter brilliance to experience their moneyed up accomplished outcomes whiling fervor fulfillment.

"This book expands people out of yesterday, energize the wit grit get and go to discharge their hidden stuff unlocking their audacity to understand and admire their true talents. People's imagination and dreams are people's true talents and wisdom. This book unlocks and set free peoples hell raiser heart to experience fun basking of their rainbow brilliance," Wilson says.

"My Wisdom Breathes: Wisdom Energizes Fun" awakens and unsheathes people's intuition, imagination and wisdom to trust their abilities to uncover, discover and unleash their trailblazer talents to participate and facilitate their desired life of leisure. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/829605-my-wisdom-breathes

"My Wisdom Breathes: Wisdom Energizes Fun"

By Robert A. Wilson

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 260 pages | ISBN 9781982270988

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 260 pages | ISBN 9781982270964

E-Book | 260 pages | ISBN 9781982270971

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Robert A. Wilson is an inspirational speaker, hypnoacuitist, dream sculptor and published author. He gives free consultations for personal growth, pain management, weight management, fears, smoking cessation, inner liberation, dreamer freedom, and undresses people's stress to be blessed with Hypnoacuity, NLP, Parts Integration, Visionary Vocabulary and Walk of Wisdom seminars.

