Kayla Olmstead's newly released "Digging Up the Truth: How Do I Love Others the Way God Loves Them?" is a vibrant and encouraging faith-based narrative

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Digging Up the Truth: How Do I Love Others the Way God Loves Them?": an enjoyable story that explores important Christian values. "Digging Up the Truth: How Do I Love Others the Way God Loves Them?" is the creation of published author Kayla Olmstead, a Texas native and graduate of Lubbock Christian University who currently resides in North Dakota with her loving husband and three beloved sons.
Olmstead shares, "It's a beautiful day at the construction site, but there is a problem. Mary Mixer and Eli Excavator are not getting along! Can Benjamin Bulldozer remind his friends about God's desire for us to love others? Will Eli and Mary apologize and make up? Let's dig in and find out how God wants us to treat others and lay a solid foundation to build our lives on.
"Be a digger for Christ—it takes a little digging to start building."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kayla Olmstead's new book is a fun opportunity to help young readers begin to understand important moral lessons on how to treat others.
Olmstead offers young readers an engaging narrative and vibrant illustrations that explore conflict resolution and friendship.
Consumers can purchase "Digging Up the Truth: How Do I Love Others the Way God Loves Them?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Digging Up the Truth: How Do I Love Others the Way God Loves Them?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
