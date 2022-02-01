A German-born artist tells her story of overcoming trauma of WWII and obstacles in her path finding purpose in passion for art

SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brigitte Brüggemann's memoir "Growing Wings: A Story of Becoming" (published by Archway Publishing) shares a poetic account of the author's life as a native of Germany and a child in World War II, following her passion for art and calling to become an artist. She follows her spiritual path and purpose, getting lost in detours at times with doubts and heartbreaks, but finds signposts here and there to show the way.

In the book, the author first shares her at times traumatic experience and perspective as a child during and after World War II, overcoming a dysfunctional family life. After living in Paris, London and the Caribbean, she came to the United States, became an art student, and art professor, defying the "starving artist" myth by becoming a successful artist. When speaking of her paintings and process, Brüggemann speaks about how she wants to bring joy and light with brilliant color and abstract form into people's living rooms. The book includes color images of her painting and her poetry to show the relevance between art and life.

"With my stories, I want to show how much is possible in spite of what one might have been told as the impossible dream," Brüggemann says. "I want to inspire people to follow 'their bliss.'"

About the Author

Brigitte Brüggemann, a painter living in New Mexico, was born during World War II in Germany. Her childhood memories of wartime, bombings, destruction, trauma of family dysfunction, and poverty deeply affected her psyche but contributed to who she is today, forever seeking peace and light. Her love for art is her guiding light in her search for her spiritual and personal identity, leading her to become a successful painter. Her art feeds the soul and lifts the spirit. Brüggemann lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico. More information is available online at: http://www.brigittebruggemann.com.

