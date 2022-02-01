Judy Brown's newly released "Does the Ocean Ever Stop?" is a sweet story of an inquisitive little girl who finds unexpected answers at the beach

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Does the Ocean Ever Stop?": a fun-filled adventure for young readers. "Does the Ocean Ever Stop?" is the creation of published author Judy Brown, a devoted pastor's wife and mother of two who is an accomplished musician and vocalist.

Brown shares, "Join Emma, a very inquisitive and spunky five-year-old, on her quest to discover if the ocean ever stops. Along her journey, she meets Mr. Wind and talks with Mrs. Bird. She becomes discouraged when she cannot find anyone who will take the time to help her find the answer to her most important question. But then, she meets a very special friend who assures her that he knows the exact person who can help her.

"So please hurry and join Emma for all the excitement. The journey is about to begin. Will she find the answer to her most important question?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Brown's new book is a delightfully inspiring story that will entertain and encourage young believers.

Brown's enthusiasm for encouraging young believers in their faith is apparent within the pages of this joyful narrative.

