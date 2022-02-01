Judy Brown's newly released "Does the Ocean Ever Stop?" is a sweet story of an inquisitive little girl who finds unexpected answers at the beach

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Does the Ocean Ever Stop?": a fun-filled adventure for young readers. "Does the Ocean Ever Stop?" is the creation of published author Judy Brown, a devoted pastor's wife and mother of two who is an accomplished musician and vocalist.
Brown shares, "Join Emma, a very inquisitive and spunky five-year-old, on her quest to discover if the ocean ever stops. Along her journey, she meets Mr. Wind and talks with Mrs. Bird. She becomes discouraged when she cannot find anyone who will take the time to help her find the answer to her most important question. But then, she meets a very special friend who assures her that he knows the exact person who can help her.
"So please hurry and join Emma for all the excitement. The journey is about to begin. Will she find the answer to her most important question?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Brown's new book is a delightfully inspiring story that will entertain and encourage young believers.
Brown's enthusiasm for encouraging young believers in their faith is apparent within the pages of this joyful narrative.
Consumers can purchase "Does the Ocean Ever Stop?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Does the Ocean Ever Stop?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.