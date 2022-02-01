Lin Baytree's newly released "Book of Lin: The Lost Sunbeam" is an engaging exploration of the author's family history, including spiritual experiences

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Book of Lin: The Lost Sunbeam": an engrossing account of spiritual warfare from a young age. "Book of Lin: The Lost Sunbeam" is the creation of published author Lin Baytree.
Baytree shares, "Wounded by willful acts of human depravity and marauding demonic forces, my family was an assemblage of souls composed of glass shards, slivers of stone and torn fabric. Nevertheless, God is an intricate designer who manifests a deep-rooted concern for those who diligently seek him.
"We were salvaged from the ruins where gloom hung like folds of heavy drapery. The weaving of God's hands came alive, binding into everything, coiling into human souls and tying surrounding elements into an artful composition.
"This book of hope and rescue provides a glimpse into the spiritual world that goes unnoticed by many. It is a revelation of God's concern for his people. Contained within these pages is an insight into the God of Abraham who is approachable and waiting to hear from you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lin Baytree's new book is a unique and enjoyable autobiography.
Baytree shares personal reflections and family histories within the pages of this nostalgic and emotional work.
Consumers can purchase "Book of Lin: The Lost Sunbeam" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Book of Lin: The Lost Sunbeam," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
