Although life isn't a fairy tale 'Twisted Thorns' proves that there can still be a happy ending

LINCOLNTON, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Both fighting memories of unfortunate pasts, Arrianna and Vincent are thrown together and, despite initial conflict, help each other heal and find hope in the future in Holly E. Johnson's modern retelling of a classic fairytale titled "Twisted Thorns" (published by Archway Publishing).

Arrianna is used to dealing with things on her own. Losing her mother in a car accident and then being forced to take care of her alcoholic father has given her a grim outlook on life. Vincent made one dire mistake that nearly cost him everything.

They are now forced into each other's lives. Arrianna doesn't understand the mysterious man who always wears a hood that covers most of his face. Vincent isn't sure what to make of the fiery young woman in his home. Reeling from the unfortunate twists in both their lives, they must work together to find closure from the past and make way for a possible future.

"Life can be twisted, unfair and cruel, but sometimes things can work out, fate can intervene and you can still get your happy endings, even without magic, whether you think you deserve it or not," Johnson says.

About the Author

Holly E. Johnson has always had a love for reading and writing. She adores slow burn romances and urban fantasy. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family, hiking, and photography. "Twisted Thorns" is her debut novel.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing.

