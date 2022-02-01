Chris Christian's newly released "Self-Discovery and Identity" is an engaging discussion of the importance of knowing oneself

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Self-Discovery and Identity": an empowering opportunity for personal and spiritual growth. "Self-Discovery and Identity" is the creation of published author Chris Christian.
Christian shares, "This book has both revelation and expository knowledge of how a man can discover himself. The book is like a loaded gun which points at darkness so as to bring people to light. It spent its virtues on revealing the principles of self-discovery and identity. The revelation is so desperate in alleviating the pains and ordinariness of men by telling them who they are. When a man discovers himself, he becomes a supernatural man. The clothing of men with the jacket of revelation and accomplishment of great exploit is an opportunity that is reserved for men who have discovered themselves. It is only men who have discovered themselves that can take their place in God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chris Christian's new book will challenge and encourage believers to claim their identities.
Christian shares in hopes of empowering others through self-discovery and dedicated faith.
Consumers can purchase "Self-Discovery and Identity" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Self-Discovery and Identity," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
