D.L. Crager's newly released "In a Warrior's Quiver: Guarding the Past: The Prequel" is an action-packed tale of honor, faith, and unknown challenges

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In a Warrior's Quiver: Guarding the Past: The Prequel": a gripping fiction that examines key biblical figures. "In a Warrior's Quiver: Guarding the Past: The Prequel" is the creation of published author D.L. Crager, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who has enjoyed a life building successful businesses and exploring the outdoors.
Crager shares, "Before Journey's End, there was a beginning. The wealthiest and most powerful reigning king—King Solomon—may have died three thousand years ago, but because of his heavenly blessed wisdom, the scientific and religious world as we know it today is about to erupt as guarded truths of the beginning of times are now soon to be exposed.
"At the beginning, King Solomon wisely gave his general—General Shuriah—a mission of epic proportions. The older general was Solomon's most trusted guardian since Solomon's birth to Bathsheba and King David. General Shuriah and thousands of his Israelite soldiers are now sailing across the Mediterranean Sea to a land of their enemies to exhume and safely move the greatest treasures of treasures he himself stumbled upon a year earlier.
"During the starting days of the journey, the old general is consumed with reflecting back to his youth. Memories come alive of his struggles in relationships, intense training, and many combat situations as he fought hard to someday become a mighty warrior for King David. Young Shuriah is very unpredictable, yet he is extremely admired and feared at the same time because he possesses extraordinary, almost supernatural, abilities to kill and the mental intuition to strategize for war.
"At the age of fifteen, Shuriah has become the youngest ever to achieve the coveted honor of being a mighty warrior, having killed more than three hundred enemy soldiers in one battle. But this happened only after his stepfather Uriah the Hittite, is murdered in battle. Through certain events, it is revealed that King David secretly ordered the murder of Uriah, after discovering Bathsheba, Shuriah's stepmother and Uriah's wife, is pregnant with his child. Now, the new mighty warrior must face the toughest and most painful battle in his life, which could bring his king to his knees or even his grave."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.L. Crager's new book is an exciting prequel to the author's compelling first novel, "Guarding the Past."
Crager continues to deliver compelling Christian literature that packs a punch in this exciting new installment.
Consumers can purchase "In a Warrior's Quiver: Guarding the Past: The Prequel" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "In a Warrior's Quiver: Guarding the Past: The Prequel," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.