Tammy A. Williams's newly released "Bible ABC's for Young Children" is a charming children's story that presents essential biblical concepts

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bible ABC's for Young Children": an engaging and simple spiritual tool for young believers. "Bible ABC's for Young Children" is the creation of published author Tammy A. Williams, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother from Virginia who earned a bachelor's degree in English from George Mason University in 1987.
Williams shares, "To the parents or teachers, Bible ABC's for Young Children is an early learning book that teaches young children about letters, sounds, and Christian values. No child is too young to learn how much they are loved and wonderfully made by God. They will also learn how to love Jesus, their family, others, and themselves. There are two places in the book that allows the children to see how special they are. There is a mirror and a place for a picture of your child(ren) to be inserted. Parents can use this book to fulfill God's word for teaching our children throughout the day and raising them up in the Lord while spending quality reading time together. Teachers can use this book in the classroom as topics for their lessons. Each alphabet in the book yields a new lesson for the children to learn. Both the parent and/or teacher may want to talk about how each alphabet caption can fit in the child's daily life. Bible ABC's for Young Children is a fun and simple way to learn letters and sounds and loving values while encouraging them to read."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tammy A. Williams's new book is an encouraging resource for parents, guardians, and educators who seek to aid young readers in their religious study.
Williams shares a vibrant and welcoming work that will engage young readers from the start.
Consumers can purchase "Bible ABC's for Young Children" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bible ABC's for Young Children," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
