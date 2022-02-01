Darnell Whittington's newly released "The Proclivity of Time" is a thought-provoking discussion of the value and power time holds

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Proclivity of Time": a potent reminder of the vastness and brevity of time. "The Proclivity of Time" is the creation of published author Darnell Whittington, who has served as an Educational Administrator for many years in Monroe, Louisiana. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a master's degree in education from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Whittington shares, "Where is time taking us?

"Are we all just waiting in line to die, or is there more to life's story than this? What is time? Where does it go, and where has it been? When did it start, and how shall it all end? Who created time, and for what purpose? Why did time start, and why are our days measured by it? If we reach the end without understanding these things here on the earth, our time and lives will be wasted, and everything we have done will have been done in vain. All of our works and futile efforts will die with us, and we will, in a sense, have failed in our existence. To fulfill our purpose in life, it is imperative that we live with the end in mind. The mastermind behind this concept of time has set everything into motion, and every scene unfolds at His directive. He is the author and producer of this story called life. It is a story of love, failure, repentance, judgement, war, peace, forgiveness, redemption, sacrifice, resurrection, and ultimately reconciliation. It is our story-the human story, and the producer of this story, God, knows exactly where time is taking us and when.

"We are now entering a season where time and events are converging. The clock is ticking, and a new day is on the horizon. Everything seems as though it is falling apart, but in fact from God's perspective, everything is coming together for the fulfillment of His plan to restore the Earth and His creation. God has not changed His plan; He just gave it time to develop.

"The proclivity of time explains the nature and purpose of time, captures unforgettable moments in time for reflection, analyzes controversial truth for where we are at this moment in time, and provides a road map to where time is taking us. After all, time is the thing that keeps us here, and it shall be the thing that takes us away. It is a journey we all must take in order to reach our destination. It is my hope that within these pages, we will come to fully understand time's role in facilitating every aspect of our lives, and how God uses time and seasons to bring His plan for humanity and the Earth together."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darnell Whittington's new book will challenge and inspire as readers consider the thoughtful reflection found within.

Whittington shares in hopes of helping others to appreciate and use their time to the fullest in service to God.

