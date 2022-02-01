Bruce Smith's newly released "D's Delight" is a compelling story of good versus evil and the unsuspecting family caught in the middle

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "D's Delight": a gripping tale of Lucifer and the powers of good. "D's Delight" is the creation of published author Bruce Smith, a loving husband and father who graduated from the University of Southern Indiana.
Smith shares, "Lucifer has taken it upon himself to use his freewill and go to the next level, this time to take over the gates of heaven and make sure to show who will be permitted in to be judged, then to see who will be sent on to wait for their judgement as St. Peter will have to fight to make sure all is maintained in the book of souls. As Lucifer sends those who will take over as to not have much of a fight as they feel Edward and Lisa have their lives and a child. The two have no idea what this has to do with them. They will soon find out as Lucifer's crew sends Edward and Lisa's world into a spin with a child to be born. It all comes down as to how Bruce, who knows Lisa, will somehow find himself helpless when the final moments do not work in his favor."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Smith's new book will draw readers in from the start as they discover a hidden world.
Consumers can purchase "D's Delight" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "D's Delight," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
