Ms. Angela's newly released "My Life Is a Soap Opera" is an engaging exploration of the author's life experiences

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Life Is a Soap Opera": a thoughtful reflection on life with key moments that have shaped the author's destiny. "My Life Is a Soap Opera" is the creation of published author Ms. Angela, a native of Missouri who has served in the secretarial and court reporting fields.
Ms. Angela shares, "My Life Is a Soap Opera is just what the title entails.
"One moment I'm enjoying my teen life and boom—someone close to me dies tragically.
"I get married and envision living happily ever after and boom—my husband hits me so hard I fall to the floor.
"Moving forward I live with a man who tells me all the time how much he loves me and boom—all that time he is married.
"There's a song by George Strait titled 'All My Exes Live in Texas'—well, all my exes are from hell!
"I can vividly hear the voice of the opening of the soap opera Days, as a child I was in awe looking at that hourglass while listening to the announcer say, 'Like the sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives.' That hourglass is me with the addition of me always having a positive attitude. This book is a collection of memories that I choose to share."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ms. Angela's new book is a nostalgic and raw look back on her most influential moments.
Ms. Angela welcomes readers to be shocked, delighted, and inspired by the story found within.
Consumers can purchase "My Life Is a Soap Opera" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Life Is a Soap Opera," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
