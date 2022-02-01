Sherry M. Francis's newly released "Joseph's Journey: From the Coat of Many Colors to the Redemption of His Brothers" is an engaging juvenile non-fiction work

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Joseph's Journey: From the Coat of Many Colors to the Redemption of His Brothers": a vibrant imagining of the classic Bible story. "Joseph's Journey: From the Coat of Many Colors to the Redemption of His Brothers" is the creation of published author Sherry M. Francis, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who lives in Michigan.
Francis shares, "Joseph's Journey is a beloved Bible story of the prominent family that the Lord groomed to create a holy nation.
"It has all the things we look for in great action stories—dreams, deception, betrayal, intrigue…and adventure—all in rhyme!
"It's a chronicle of how one young boy, sold into slavery by his older brothers, grew to be the most powerful governor in the land. How his faith and obedience to the Lord he served saved his family and surrounding nations from starvation.
"A story of how love and forgiveness overcame jealousy and deceit, of how God used what was meant for evil to save the nations and to restore a family that He would later redeem to become His Holy Nation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry M. Francis's new book is a delightful venture into the world of Joseph.
Francis's love of scripture and creative writing are apparent within the pages of this lyrical work.
Consumers can purchase "Joseph's Journey: From the Coat of Many Colors to the Redemption of His Brothers" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Joseph's Journey: From the Coat of Many Colors to the Redemption of His Brothers," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
