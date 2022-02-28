NFTBOOKS launches the Beta version Phase one

Sydney, NSW, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NFTBOOKS , one of the prominent blockchain-based reading platforms with transparency, clarity in transactions, protection of users' rights, is set to revolutionize the eBook publishing market. After going through the process of testnet, the Beta Version Phase 1 was officially launched with the perfection of robustness, safety and providing convenient user experiences.

NFTBOOKS was created to become a pioneer in the field of publishing books in the form of NFTs on the blockchain platform. The project will solve outstanding issues related to copyright or prices; books will be delivered directly to readers without going through any third-party. $NFTBS is a token of NFTBOOKS that will become an exchangeable cryptocurrency on many platforms, especially playing an essential role in the administration and execution of book purchases and sales on NFTBOOKS. All future activities and features of NFTBOOKS will be built for the community.

The beta version phase 1 aims to improve the user experience for authors and readers. Authors will be able to self-publish their books on the NFTBOOKS platform. Just a few clicks away and fill in the necessary information for each step such as Book Name, Author Name, Description, Upload Books... and then the book will be published on the platform. Author can make claims when the sale ends, everything is handled automatically on the blockchain.

Similar to the authors, readers can also experience the features and make real transactions during this period. First of all, readers should connect their wallet through MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase, C98... When the book is released, readers will register and wait in line to buy their favorite book directly from the authors. This is the highlight that no ordinary eBook platform has been able to do up to now. After successful purchase, that NFT book will be managed and stored in the buyer's wallet. Readers can read and use the book as usual; they can also rent or resell the book to others.

According to Mr Chau, Co-Founder of NFTBOOKS, by applying NFT and blockchain, the authors will have more control over their works while ensuring a profit for each book. Readers will be able to buy official books, and piracy will be eliminated. NFTBOOKS team wishes to contribute good values to the community, bring a healthy reading community and sustainable investment ecosystem to everyone. People all over the world will have more opportunities to access books, thereby improving the quality of their material and spiritual lives.

