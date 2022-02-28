NFTBOOKS launches the Beta version Phase one

Sydney, NSW, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
NFTBOOKS was created to become a pioneer in the field of publishing books in the form of NFTs on the blockchain platform. The project will solve outstanding issues related to copyright or prices; books will be delivered directly to readers without going through any third-party. $NFTBS is a token of NFTBOOKS that will become an exchangeable cryptocurrency on many platforms, especially playing an essential role in the administration and execution of book purchases and sales on NFTBOOKS. All future activities and features of NFTBOOKS will be built for the community.
The beta version phase 1 aims to improve the user experience for authors and readers. Authors will be able to self-publish their books on the NFTBOOKS platform. Just a few clicks away and fill in the necessary information for each step such as Book Name, Author Name, Description, Upload Books... and then the book will be published on the platform. Author can make claims when the sale ends, everything is handled automatically on the blockchain.
Similar to the authors, readers can also experience the features and make real transactions during this period. First of all, readers should connect their wallet through MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase, C98... When the book is released, readers will register and wait in line to buy their favorite book directly from the authors. This is the highlight that no ordinary eBook platform has been able to do up to now. After successful purchase, that NFT book will be managed and stored in the buyer's wallet. Readers can read and use the book as usual; they can also rent or resell the book to others.
According to Mr Chau, Co-Founder of NFTBOOKS, by applying NFT and blockchain, the authors will have more control over their works while ensuring a profit for each book. Readers will be able to buy official books, and piracy will be eliminated. NFTBOOKS team wishes to contribute good values to the community, bring a healthy reading community and sustainable investment ecosystem to everyone. People all over the world will have more opportunities to access books, thereby improving the quality of their material and spiritual lives.
About NFTBOOKS Project:
Symbol: NFTBS
NFTBS Price: $0.00000000028960
Total Supply: 100,000,000,000,000,020
Marketcap: $21,939,901.58
Holders: 47,300
To connect with NFTBOOKS, send an email to support@nftbooks.info or reach out via the following official channels. Potential users must visit the website for more information. Follow NFTBOOKS on socials: Twitter or Telegram.
Website: https://nftbooks.info/
Name: Chau Nguyen Organization: NFTBOOKS Phone: +61424619369
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.