The Miller Group is Celebrating 50 Years of Excellence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miller Group ("TMG") was established in 1972 and is celebrating 50 years of excellence. It was self-funded by its founder, Rudy R. Miller, and is comprised of several affiliated entities including Miller Capital Corporation, Miller Investments, Inc., and Miller Management Corporation, just to name a few. TMG offers a broad range of services including strategic management consulting, financial advisory, venture capital and private equity investing, and debt financing for public and private corporations with a strong emphasis on middle market companies throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.



Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, President & CEO, remarked, "This is a major milestone for any company to reach. TMG has achieved this success through hard work, passion, and dedication by all team members over the past 5 decades. We have developed a distinctive operating philosophy that is the bedrock of our success. We are a strong results oriented group and our credo, which I learned in the military, is to improvise, adapt, and overcome any challenge as things are always changing."

Miller continued, "We are proud that TMG has been the recipient of numerous honors and awards over the many years from industry, government, and non-profit organizations. One of our major commitments is to give back to the community and those in need through financial donations to educational institutions, veterans organizations, scholarship programs, numerous non-profit charities, and hours logged in by myself and my team members.

"I am a former first responder and a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as a strong believer in the free-enterprise system and American democracy that enabled me to start my own companies. On behalf of TMG, I would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to all of our past and present clients whose continued confidence and trust have been so essential to our long-term success!"

Select Clients of The Miller Group

A select group of current and past clients include: America West Airlines®, Bowlin Travel Centers, Inc.®, Capital Title Group, Inc., Comprehensive Care Corporation®, DELSTAR Companies, Inc., Legal Broadcast Network, LLC, Magma®, McMurry, Inc., Regent Communications, Inc., The Ritz-Carlton Magazine published by SCG Custom Publishing, Inc., ServRx, Inc., Sunshine Minting, Inc.®, Telgian Holdings, Inc.®, and US Air Express.

