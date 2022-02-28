TELOS CORPORATION CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Telos Corporation in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) ("Telos") common stock between November 19, 2020 and November 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").



According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Telos touted the positive financial impact two newly entered contracts - one with the TSA and one with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") - would have on the Company. Specifically, the Company projected the contracts would generate "in excess of $135 million in revenue in 2021 and 2022." By August 16, 2021, Telos announced the contracts were experiencing headwinds due to recent cyber-attacks and adjusted its revenue projection for the contracts downward. Despite further delays, Telos continued to affirm its revenue guidance for

2021.



However, throughout the class period, Telos failed to disclose that:

the TSA and CMS contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022;





Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts;





COVID-19 and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the contracts and their associated revenues; and





as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates.



On November 15, 2021, Telos revealed that the contracts would be delayed with only the TSA contract commencing in 2022, while the CMS contract was pushed back after full year 2022. In response, Telos' stock fell $6.48 per share, or more than 28%, to close at $17.54 per share on November 15, 2021, representing a $328 million decline in market capitalization.

