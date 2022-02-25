Vancity waives wire transfer fees to Ukraine and dedicates financial support for humanitarian relief

TERRITORIES OF MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH and TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS/VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancity today announced it is temporarily waiving wire transfer fees to send money to Ukraine. There are over one million Canadians who identify as Ukrainian, and many more with strong personal connections who are deeply concerned and wish to help. Vancity members will be able to send money to friends or family members in Ukraine without fees.



In addition to waiving wire transfer fees, Vancity is providing support by donating $50,000 in total to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and to local Ukrainian organizations here in Canada. Half of the donated funds will assist with immediate humanitarian relief, including assistance to displaced persons, medical care, emergency shelter and food security to the people of Ukraine. As the situation evolves, Vancity is reaching out to local partners to allocate the other $25,000 to support the people in Ukraine.

"Vancity stands with the people of Ukraine," said Vancity Group President and CEO, Christine Bergeron. "The unprovoked military invasion by Russia on Ukraine is an attack on the values of a free and democratic world, values that are at the core of co-operatives. We all have a role to play in supporting the people of Ukraine, and the measures we're announcing today are a small gesture Vancity can make to offer our support. I encourage those who are in a position to do so, to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal."

Members and the public can donate directly to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal through the Canada Ukraine Foundation: https://www.cufoundation.ca/cuf-ucc-ukraine-humanitarian-relief/.

