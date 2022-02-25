Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 27, 2022

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK ("Park") today announced that it will host its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Park's Board of Directors has established the close of business on March 4, 2022, as the record date for determining those stockholders that are entitled to vote at the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.
Further details for the meeting are as follows:
|Date:
|Wednesday, April 27, 2022
|Time:
|11:30AM ET
|Venue:
|1775 Tysons Blvd
Tysons, VA, 22102
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with approximately 32,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Ian Weissman
Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy
571-302-5591
iweissman@pkhotelsandresorts.com
For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at www.pkhotelsandresorts.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.