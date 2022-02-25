EzFill Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. ("EzFill" or the "Company") EZFL, a pioneer and emerging leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, announced today that it will release its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its business and financial results.
|Conference Call Details:
|Date:
|Thursday, March 3, 2022
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. ET
|Call:
|1-877-407-9716 (US)
|1-201-493-6779 (International)
|Conference ID:
|13726695 or EzFill call
|Webcast:
|A live webcast will be available and can be accessed from the Investors' section of the Company's website at or by clicking here.
All interested parties are invited to participate. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.
For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671, replay pin number 13726695. Additionally, to access the archived webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Company's website at click here.
About EzFill
EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fueling industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.ezfl.com.
For further information, please contact:
Investor and Media Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
EzFill@kcsa.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.