Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation NVEI NVEI, the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:
- On Thursday, March 3, 2022, Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO, will present at Evercore ISI's 6th Annual Payments & Fintech Conference. The discussion will begin at 2:00 pm ET
- On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO, will present at Scotiabank's TMT Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:00 am ET
- On Thursday, March 10, 2022, Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO, will present at Wolfe's Fintech Forum. The discussion will begin at 3:50 pm ET
- On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO, will present at Bank of America's Electronic Payments Symposium. The discussion will begin at 4:15 pm ET
The Company's presentations will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Nuvei's investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the "Events & Presentations" section.
About Nuvei
We are Nuvei NVEI NVEI the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates.
Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods including cryptocurrencies, and nearly 150 currencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.
For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.
Contact:
Investors
Anthony Gerstein
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
anthony.gerstein@nuvei.com
