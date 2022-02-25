The Marquie Group Retires Debt

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Marquie Group, Inc. TMGI ("The Marquie Group" or the "Company"), a sales and marketing company, is pleased to announce it has retired its remaining debt with two senior lenders totaling $471,750, for the discounted settlement payment of $200,000.

"We're moving away from variable rate financing to a fixed price model," said company CEO Marc Angell, adding, "working with a single institutional investor will afford the company continued growth with a cheaper cost of capital, and more favorable terms."

The Marquie Group is the exclusive sales and marketing company for a line of health and beauty products called Whim. Developed by industry veterans at Simply Whim, LLC, Whim is a premium line of skin care products using multi-active ingredients with multiple benefits for the skin. They've included the latest ingredient technologies as well as tried and true favorites by isolating plant-based ingredients from both land & sea, all with a skin care purpose. The line is rich in peptides, antioxidant vitamins, amino acids, alpha hydroxy acids, and more. With a marketing banner, "Age is not a skin type", driving the message that your chronological age does not define how your skin ages, rather, the way you treat your skin through your lifestyle choices does. A daily regimen of Whim products combined with a good diet, exercise, and healthy habits will help keep you looking young and healthy.

The Marquie Group, Inc. is a sales and marketing company with several products under exclusive licensing agreement. The company advertises the Whim products by airing commercials on its radio network, Music of Your Life, the nation's longest-running syndicated music radio network, which is broadcast around the country on terrestrial radio, and to a worldwide audience over the Internet.

