Thurgood Marshall College Fund Statement on the Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Globe Newswire  
February 25, 2022 3:00pm   Comments


Washington, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams has issued the following statement on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court:

It is hard to know where to begin in reciting Judge Jackson's accomplishments. A federal appellate judge, Jackson would be the first justice since Thurgood Marshall with significant experience as a criminal defense attorney. She would also be the first justice to have worked as a public defender.

We rejoice in Judge Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court and celebrate the history that is being made. As Supreme Court Justice, not only will Judge Jackson make history as the first Black woman to hold the position, she will bring diverse experiences that the highest court desperately needs. We look forward to her confirmation.


Chevonne Mansfield
Thurgood Marshall College Fund
tmcfpress@tmcf.org
