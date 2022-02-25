TruStone Financial Foundation Donates $10,000 to the Moneyweave® Academy

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Moneyweave® Academy, a non-profit providing financial planning programs that help women at risk of poverty gain clarity, confidence, and control over their finances.



Mary Quist-Newins, President and Executive Director of Moneyweave® Academy expressed her gratitude for the donation saying, "I want to thank the TruStone Financial Foundation for this visionary gift of $10,000 to Moneyweave Academy!" The funds will help further our collective vision of enhancing the financial literacy and economic security of American women and girls."

"We at TruStone are proud to be able to support an organization whose work helps make our community better because of their dedication and effort," says Sam Stern, Chairman of the TruStone Financial Foundation. "It is rewarding not only to partner with an organization that does this much good in the financial education realm, but also gives back to women who face significant challenges."

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers' credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota's second largest credit union, with assets of almost $4 billion as of January 31, 2022. TruStone was named one of 100 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2020 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

About the TruStone Financial Foundation

The TruStone Financial Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2009 by TruStone Financial Credit Union. The TruStone Financial Foundation primarily supports financial education and programs through scholarships and outreach, while also engaging in general charitable giving in the communities served by the credit union. Learn more about the TruStone Financial Foundation at TruStone.org/Foundation.

