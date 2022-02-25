Triage Hires Christenson as President of Digital Transformation

OMAHA, NEB., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triage Staffing, a healthcare staffing company announces it has hired Eric Christenson as its President of Digital Transformation.

In his new role, Christenson will help lead Triage's digital transformation, delivering healthcare professionals and clients an empowered approach to staffing. The Company remains, at its core, a staffing agency but is building a better model, driven by the needs of those it serves, leveraging technology to make that happen.

"We're always looking for ways to be better; it's that simple. Eric shares that vision. He has a long history of experience rooted in healthcare staffing and technology, and we're thrilled to bring his expertise to Triage. Together we'll continue to pioneer client and clinician-centered efficiencies," said John Maaske, Triage's co-founder and CEO.

Triage is dedicated to improving the healthcare staffing industry and the company has proven committed to using technology to do it. Look no further than their 2020 acquisition of Kamana Health. After partnering together, it has become easier for healthcare travelers to take ownership of their information, and hospitals and staffing agencies directly benefit from reduced friction in the onboarding process.

With its hiring of Christenson, Triage aims to continue this type of disruption benefiting clients and clinicians.

"Joining the team was an easy decision for me. The Triage founders and I share a common goal of delivering our clients cost containment, control and a simplified process, leading to speedier staffing solutions. The time for improvement and change is now. I'm excited to be on the team best positioned to deliver," Christenson said.

Christenson has a long history within the medical staffing industry, spanning back to 1999. In 2003, he co-founded Medefis, a hospital workforce management solution. Under his leadership, Medefis, grew and flourished, eventually acquired by AMN Healthcare. In 2018, he took over ShiftWise, a VMS technology company that allows facilities to efficiently meet staffing demands and in 2020, he led AMN's acquisition of b4health, a communication-focused software program designed to bring automation and efficiency to the healthcare industry.

