Centura Health names Network Oncology Administrator

CENTENNIAL, COLO, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centura Health is pleased to announce that Tim Osterholm, MPA, has been named the Network Oncology Administrator.
In his role, Osterholm will work with Dr. Dennis Kraus, Kathy Bishop and other oncology leaders to advance Centura as a market leader for oncology services. He will actively collaborate and build trusted relationships across the ministry to bring Centura's strategic vision to action in all areas of oncology, support the delivery of quality patient care, and support the achievement of regionally and nationally recognized programs.
"I am excited to be part of the healing ministry and the awesome opportunity to ‘lead builders,'" Osterholm said. "Centura's current and ongoing commitment to oncology care is exciting and is an opportunity to make a difference."
"Cancer continues to be the second most common cause of death in the U.S. only exceeded by heart disease, and a substantial portion of cancers as we know are preventable. I look forward to being a part of the Centura team which is extending this healing ministry in our communities," Osterholm added.
"I am thrilled to have Tim as a leader for our oncology services," said Edward Sims, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Given Tim's experience in both hospital operations and oncology services, he will have the ability to profoundly impact the cancer care we deliver to our patients and our flourishing communities."
Prior to joining Centura, Osterholm served as the executive vice president and chief operations officer of Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Neb. Osterholm earned his undergraduate degree in medical technology from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and his Master of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska Omaha. His is a certified executive coach by the Hudson Institute and a graduate of CHRISTUS Academy, Kaiser Institute Alembic Leadership Program, and Leadership Greater Little Rock.
Lindsay Radford Centura Health 720.215.9662 lindsay.radford@centura.org
