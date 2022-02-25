Boss Fight Studio to Launch Action Figures for Classic Strawberry Shortcake Brand

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boss Fight Studio, creator of fan favorite action figures, has acquired the license to develop action figures based on WildBrain's Classic Strawberry Shortcake character and her friends. The deal, brokered by FanGirl Consulting and Brand Management and WildBrain CPLG, is the latest addition to a diverse array of iconic brands for Boss Fight Studio.



Known for products that emphasize playability, Boss Fight Studio will develop a new line that will present Classic Strawberry Shortcake as a fully articulated and scented figure for the first time in decades. In addition, Boss Fight is developing a range of other figures from the Classic Strawberry Shortcake brand, including Orange Blossom, Huckleberry Pie, and Lime Chiffon. The figures will feature the distinctive scents that Strawberry Shortcakes fans love.

"I grew up with Strawberry Shortcake, and my collection of Strawberry Shortcake toys are still some of my favorites," says Catrina Arana, Partner and Creative Art Director at Boss Fight Studio. "I'm so excited to bring these iconic characters to life in completely poseable action figures!"

"Boss Fight's attention to classic details, while making the characters fully poseable, offers a unique approach to a toy line," said Jasen Wright, VP, North America, WildBrain CPLG. "We can't wait to have the first round of characters in hand."

"As a fan, I've thought about how I would bring Strawberry and her friends to life for years. We're having so much fun developing the classic characters, as well as many of the international characters, into playable, new toys. We have plans to go deep on the lineup and can't wait for everyone to see them come to life!" says Arana. The first wave of figures includes Strawberry Shortcake, Orange Blossom, Huckleberry Pie, and Lime Chiffon, and will open for pre-orders in March on bossfightshop.com or through your favorite retailer/e-retailer for Boss Fight Studio products.

About Boss Fight Studio

Boss Fight Studio (BFS) is a creator-owned company focused on high-quality, collectible toys. BFS products are known for having multiple articulation points, which allow for innovative and creative poses. The H.A.C.K.S. line is also fully customizable, which empowers collectors to build their own characters using pieces from the range. For more information reach out to BFS at press@bossfightstudio.com or visit bossfightstudio.com.

About Strawberry Shortcake

WildBrain's Strawberry Shortcake is one of the world's most-adored brands. Since her creation in 1973, with the release of a simple Valentine's Day greeting card, Strawberry Shortcake has grown and evolved with new content, toys and experiences for each new generation of kids. Parents who loved her when they were young, can now share a fresh new Strawberry Shortcake with their children through the all-new original WildBrain series Berry in the Big City, as well as through new toys, books, games, apparel, events – and of course, dolls, which still boast their iconic scent. Previous Strawberry Shortcake content in WildBrain's library, including the series Strawberry Shortcake and Berry Bitty Adventures, and the animated movies Sky's the Limit and The Sweet Dreams Movie, continues to delight young audiences on streaming and broadcast platforms worldwide. With an international presence that has generated over US 4$ billion in retail sales since its first launch, Strawberry Shortcake is a true character-brand phenomenon that is cherished by kids and families worldwide. Visit her at: strawberryshortcake.com



About WildBrain CPLG

WildBrain CPLG is a world-leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agency, with offices in the UK, Benelux, Nordics, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Greece & Turkey, Russia, India, the Middle East and the US. With 50 years of experience in the licensing industry, WildBrain CPLG provides its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing professionals and fully integrated product development, legal and accounting services. WildBrain CPLG believes that collaboration is about clarity, openness and trust, and is widely known for its no-nonsense, straightforward approach. WildBrain CPLG is part of WildBrain Ltd., a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Please contact us or visit the WildBrain CPLG website for more information: www.cplg.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/613773d6-25c0-4b18-9908-627a66022ff0