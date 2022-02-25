New York, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive news headlines including American Eagle Gold, Bloom Health, Mandalay Resources, Coinbase and Silvercorp
Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- American Eagle Gold expands its team to advance the NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry project click here
- Bloom Health CEO sees a future where pandemics are managed with a digital approach to healthcare click here
- Mandalay Resources reports record Q4 and 2021 earnings underpinned by its Costerfield project in Australia click here
- Etsy shares climb after company reports upbeat fourth-quarter earnings click here
- Coinbase reports 4Q results showing surge in trading volume, but warns growth will slow in current quarter click here
- Silvercorp gives updates on construction plan as it makes progress on new flotation mill and tailings storage facility in China click here
- Forward Water Technologies highlights growing interest from wastewater and resources sectors click here
- Great Panther Mining appoints Alan Hair as new interim CEO click here
- Trillion Energy says Russian-Ukraine conflict not expected to adversely impact its SASB natural gas project in Black Sea region click here
- FSD Pharma agrees to sell its Cobourg cannabis facility and property for C$16.5M click here
- Esports Entertainment says iGaming division on a roll in 2022 as it clocks up revenue of $6M in January click here
- Beyond Meat stock plummets after its disappointing fourth quarter earnings click here
- Falcon Gold expands Gaspard Gold Project near Spences Bridge in central British Columbia click here
- Boosh Plant-Based Brands provides updates relating to distribution of its recently acquired Beanfields brand click here
- Vuzix says FAMUR Group adopts Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses for its SIGMA Room click here
