Noitom's 'Pacha Mama' Named a Finalist for PGA Innovation Award

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noitom International, Inc. announced today its animated film, "Pacha Mama", has been named a finalist for the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Innovation Award. Now in its third year, the PGA Innovation Award is bestowed upon noteworthy, impactful new media productions tapped for significantly elevating the audience's viewing experience by challenging the limits of standard production formats and driving forward the industry's perception and application of new media in entertainment.

During the pandemic, Noitom's team did just that. When worldwide lockdowns forced the cancellations of productions and the pandemic made it impossible for large teams to assemble in enclosed spaces, Noitom challenged its small crew to produce a nine-minute, real-time animated short film shot entirely with its virtual production tools. Using NoitomVPS, Unreal Engine and Noitom motion capture suits, Noitom's crew of seven completed "Pacha Mama '' in just eight days, a creative feat that would take hundreds of traditional animators months to produce.

"'Pacha Mama' serves as an example of the power of collaboration and what can be achieved when you empower creative teams with the latest technology," said Alberto Alvarez, Noitom's Technical Director. "Using the NoitomVPS pipeline, the Noitom creative team was able to leverage real-time game engine technology and the world-class family of virtual production solutions to create an award-winning short film in record time."

The honor's announcement follows a blue ribbon year for Noitom when the team's groundbreaking technology and creative productions raked in prestigious accolades including an honorable mention for the CES Innovation Awards and two Gold Telly Awards.

"As immersive storytelling reaches new heights and gains momentum with audiences across the world, The Producers Guild is proud to recognize the amazing teams that make boundary-breaking art of excellence," said Iris Ichishita, Chair of the Innovation Award Committee and VP of the PGA New Media Council. "The PGA Innovation Award celebrates the ever-expanding world of new and emerging media entertainment."

The Innovation Award, along with other key awards, will be given out at the West Coast Celebration of 2022 Producers Guild Awards nominees and producing teams the week of February 20. Details for the celebration will be announced at a later date.



About Noitom International, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Noitom is dedicated to making motion capture a universal technology. Noitom's team of dedicated engineers develops world-class motion capture technology for consumer and industrial markets. Noitom's motion capture systems are applicable for virtual production, animation, robotics, medicine, VFX, 3D and game development. Noitom's current product line includes Perception Neuron, Hi5VR Glove, MySwing Baseball, and NoitomVPS. Noitom is located in Beijing, with its U.S. headquarters in Miami. For further information about Noitom and its services, please visit http://www.noitom.com or contact pr@noitom.com.

About the Producers Guild of America (PGA)

The Producers Guild of America is a nonprofit trade group that represents and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media. The Producers Guild has more than 8,000 members who work together to protect and improve their careers, the industry and community by providing members with employment opportunities, seeking to expand health benefits, promoting fair and impartial standards for the awarding of producing credits, as well as other education and advocacy efforts such as encouraging sustainable production practices. For more information and the latest updates, please visit the Producers Guild of America website and follow on social media.

The progression of modeling, texturing and rigging Pacha Mama's protagonist, Pedro.









