Bitwells Launched 100% Deposit Bonus and 100x Leverage on Crypto Trading

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwells, a popular cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, has launched a 100% deposit bonus activity for every user. Meanwhile, the exchange provides a 100x leveraged tool of multiple trading pairs like BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, EOS, aiming to accumulate and maximize traders' benefit.
100% Deposit Bonus
Double deposits, double benefits. When a user deposits into Bitwells, the same amount of bitcoin will be accredited to the account (max. 10 BTC each deposit). If the user deposits 1 BTC, he will get 2 BTC. The bonus is not withdrawable, but traders can use it as a margin to open bigger positions.
100X Leverage: Amplify Your Position by 100 Times
With 100x leverage offered by Bitwells, traders can use 1 BTC to open a position of 100 BTC by going long (predicting BTC price will be up) or going short (predicting BTC price will be down).
For example, if you buy 1 Bitcoin at the price of $42,000, and when it drops to $37,000, you'll get only $5000. While on Bitwells, if you invest in 1 BTC at the same price with 100x leverage, and the Bitcoin price drops to $37,000, you will get an amount of ($42,000 - $37,000) *100 BTC = $500,000, making the ROI of 1000%.
Know More about Bitwells
Trusted by more than 200K traders in over 200 countries/regions around the world, Bitwells is a futures trading platform focusing on the Bitcoin market, providing 100x leveraged future trading of mainstream digital currencies like BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, EOS, etc. No KYC, no deposit fees, App and PC available, traders can get the most attentive services including 24/7 customer support. Moreover, it is also known for the following advantages:
- 100X leverage: For going long or going short, this option gives traders the versatility they need.
- 100% deposit bonus：To welcome new users and thank regular users, each user is eligible to get the 100% deposit bonus for each deposit.
- No KYC and high security: Bitwells highly respect user privacy and security. All crypto assets are stored in cold wallets to avoid hacking.
- High liquidity and super-fast execution: The orders come from 15 market makers to ensure high liquidity. Bitwells executes 200k orders per second with minimum spreads.
- Demo account with 10 BTC: Practice with the demo account to improve trading skills.
- 24/7 support: Bitwells support team is always there to help with any inquiries and provide market analysis and industry news.
- Support mobile: A fully functional and intuitive APP on the Apple Store or Google Play, with which users can trade anytime and anywhere.
Register now to get the 100% Deposit Bonus.
