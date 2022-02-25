Larry Byrd Retires From Board of Directors

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), a leading Texas community banking organization, announces the retirement of Larry Byrd from its Board of Directors. Mr. Byrd served the bank for more than 33 years and was a long-time member of the Directors Executive Committee.
At the time he was elected to the NDBT Board of Directors in 1988, Mr. Byrd was President of All-Plastics Molding, Inc. in Addison, Texas.
"We are thankful for Mr. Byrd's dedicated service through the years and we can look forward to continued success as a result of the contributions, innovations and guidance he shared during his time on our board," said Larry Miller, NDBT's President & Chief Executive Officer. "Mr. Byrd was a model director and he remains a shareholder, customer and avid supporter of our bank and brand."
Mr. Byrd's retirement was officially communicated to NDBT shareholders during the Annual Shareholders Meeting held at the Dallas Banking Center on February 1, 2022.
ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.
Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com
