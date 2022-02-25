Philadelphia Auto Show Returns to PA Convention Center March 5-13

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia, owner and producer of the Philadelphia Auto Show, announces details on its 2022 event, which is set to return to the PA Convention Center from March 5-13.

"Philadelphia, it's time to shift from idle to drive," said Kevin Mazzucola, executive director of the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia. "We're refueled, recharged and ready to welcome guests back to one of the City's most beloved events."

Spanning more than a half-million square feet, the 2022 Philadelphia Auto Show display floor will include several new features as well as time-honored fan favorites. This year marks the 120th edition of the event. Highlights include:

The e-Track: The show's first-ever multi-brand electric vehicle test track will be a key feature at this year's event. At the e-Track, consumers will be able to ride in select manufacturers' electric vehicles through an indoor track and experience the capabilities of their entries into this fast-growing automotive segment.

The Showroom: Guests will again be invited to check out the latest and greatest developments from some of today's leading vehicle manufacturers in "The Showroom."

Camp Jeep & Toyota Ride & Drive: Camp Jeep is back to give attendees the ultimate off-road driving experience indoors via a one-of-a-kind 30,000-square-foot track with an exhilarating hill climb. In addition, Toyota will once again offer guests the opportunity to get behind the wheel of several of its latest models via its outdoor Ride and Drive, located at 12th and Arch Streets.

Back-in-the-Day Way: On Back-in-the-Day Way, located in the PA Convention Center's beautiful Grand Hall, guests will take a trip down memory lane and view vehicles from yesteryear thanks to the Antique Automobile Club of America and Classic Auto Mall.

Exotics & More: Dozens of the world's most elegant vehicles will also be featured at this year's event. Always a crowd-pleaser, guests will be able to ooh and ahh all day long courtesy of F.C. Kerbeck, Maserati of the Main Line and McLaren Philadelphia.

Custom Alley: Featured in Hall F of the PA Convention Center, Custom Alley will showcase a plethora of tricked-out rides, bikes and the latest in after-market excitement.

Ticket Information: All tickets will be sold electronically this year on phillyautoshow.com. Ticket prices are $10-$16.

Health and Safety Information: All guests are encouraged to visit phillyautoshow.com before their visit to check out the latest health and safety requirements in the City of Philadelphia.

For more than a century, the Philadelphia Auto Show has been educating area consumers and supporting the local economy. It generates an annual economic impact of $50 million for the City of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit phillyautoshow.com.

CONTACT:

Deanna Sabec at dsabec@brownsteingroup.com or 609.440.1967.

Andrea Simpson at andrea@adagp.com or 610.279.5229.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment