Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
February 25, 2022
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR's annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.
The Directors' Remuneration Policy can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
|PDMR
|DATE OF AWARD
|SHARE TYPE
|NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
|Ben van Beurden
|February 22, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|29,597
|Ben van Beurden
|February 25, 2022
|SHEL (LSE)
|80
|Jessica Uhl
|February 22, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|18,499
|Jessica Uhl
|February 25, 2022
|SHEL (LSE)
|52
|Harry Brekelmans
|February 22, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|14,051
|Ronan Cassidy
|February 22, 2022
|SHEL (LSE)
|14,326
|Donny Ching
|February 22, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|10,980
|Wael Sawan
|February 22, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|18,293
|Huibert Vigeveno
|February 25, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|15,467
|Zoe Yujnovich
|February 22, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|10,094
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ben
|Last Name(s)
|van Beurden
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|23.34
|Volume
|29,597
|Total
|690,793.98
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
29,597
23.34
690,793.98
|Date of transaction
|February 22, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ben
|Last Name(s)
|van Beurden
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|19.53
|Volume
|80
|Total
|1,562.40
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
80
19.53
1,562.40
|Date of transaction
|February 25, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Jessica
|Last Name(s)
|Uhl
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|23.34
|Volume
|18,499
|Total
|431,766.66
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
18,499
23.34
431,766.66
|Date of transaction
|February 22, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Jessica
|Last Name(s)
|Uhl
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|19.53
|Volume
|52
|Total
|1,015.56
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
52
19.53
1,015.56
|Date of transaction
|February 25, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Harry
|Last Name(s)
|Brekelmans
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|23.34
|Volume
|14,051
|Total
|327,950.34
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
14,051
23.34
327,950.34
|Date of transaction
|February 22, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading value
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ronan
|Last Name(s)
|Cassidy
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|19.44
|Volume
|14,326
|Total
|278,497.44
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
14,326
19.44
278,497.44
|Date of transaction
|February 22, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Donny
|Last Name(s)
|Ching
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|23.34
|Volume
|10,980
|Total
|256,273.20
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
10,980
23.34
256,273.20
|Date of transaction
|February 22, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|23.34
|Volume
|18,293
|Total
|426,958.62
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
18,293
23.34
426,958.62
|Date of transaction
|February 22, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|23.40
|Volume
|15,467
|Total
|361,927.80
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
15,467
23.40
361,927.80
|Date of transaction
|February 25, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Zoe
|Last Name(s)
|Yujnovich
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|23.34
|Volume
|10,094
|Total
|235,593.96
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
10,094
23.34
235,593.96
|Date of transaction
|February 22, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
