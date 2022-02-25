ñol

Director/PDMR Shareholding

by Globe Newswire
February 25, 2022 12:28 PM | 37 min read

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 25, 2022

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR's annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.

The Directors' Remuneration Policy can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMRDATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPENUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
Ben van BeurdenFebruary 22, 2022SHELL (AMS)29,597
Ben van BeurdenFebruary 25, 2022SHEL (LSE)80
Jessica UhlFebruary 22, 2022SHELL (AMS)18,499
Jessica UhlFebruary 25, 2022SHEL (LSE)52
Harry BrekelmansFebruary 22, 2022SHELL (AMS)14,051
Ronan CassidyFebruary 22, 2022SHEL (LSE)14,326
Donny Ching February 22, 2022SHELL (AMS)10,980
Wael SawanFebruary 22, 2022SHELL (AMS)18,293
Huibert Vigeveno February 25, 2022SHELL (AMS)15,467
Zoe YujnovichFebruary 22, 2022SHELL (AMS)10,094

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke                                
Deputy Company Secretary                        
                                
ENQUIRIES                                
                                
Shell Media Relations                                
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550                
                        
                                
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70        
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price23.34
Volume29,597
Total690,793.98
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

29,597
23.34
690,793.98
Date of transaction February 22, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyGBP
Price19.53
Volume80
Total1,562.40
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

80
19.53
1,562.40
Date of transaction February 25, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Jessica
Last Name(s)Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price23.34
Volume18,499
Total431,766.66
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

18,499
23.34
431,766.66
Date of transaction February 22, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Jessica
Last Name(s)Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyGBP
Price19.53
Volume52
Total1,015.56
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

52
19.53
1,015.56
Date of transaction February 25, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price23.34
Volume14,051
Total327,950.34
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

14,051
23.34
327,950.34
Date of transaction February 22, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading value




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyGBP
Price19.44
Volume14,326
Total278,497.44
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

14,326
19.44
278,497.44
Date of transaction February 22, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price23.34
Volume10,980
Total256,273.20
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

10,980
23.34
256,273.20
Date of transaction February 22, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price23.34
Volume18,293
Total426,958.62
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

18,293
23.34
426,958.62
Date of transaction February 22, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Huibert
Last Name(s)Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price23.40
Volume15,467
Total361,927.80
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

15,467
23.40
361,927.80
Date of transaction February 25, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Zoe
Last Name(s)Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyEUR
Price23.34
Volume10,094
Total235,593.96
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

10,094
23.34
235,593.96
Date of transaction February 22, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue



