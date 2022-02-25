GL Announces High Volume User Traffic Generation over Wireless and IP Core Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their High Density packet data (HTTP, PCAP) and RTP media emulator referred to as PacketLoad™ and MAPS™ RTP HD appliances, respectively. This solution can emulate up to 100,000 subscribers, 40 Gbps of mobile data traffic and a high volume of voice calls to stress test 5G, 4G, and 3G networks.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2668ac4c-f2e1-4199-8224-863a04668fda
"Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) platform is the basis for all signaling protocols and traffic generation – which includes voice, tones, digits, fax, data, and video. It covers legacy PSTN, next generation VoIP, wireless equipment, interfaces, and networks. Interfaces can be Analog, TDM, IP/Ethernet or Wireless."
"Testing IP network performance with high sustained call volume and high call intensity is increasingly important to Wireless Carriers, Internet Service Providers, and Equipment vendors to ensure that quality of experience does not degrade with call intensity, volume, or protocol. Load and stress testing are important to verify stability of the IP network and network elements during pre and post deployment."
"With GL's advanced bulk call generator appliances PacketLoad™ and MAPS™ RTP HD , users can emulate a high volume of packet data (HTTP, PCAP) sessions or voice calls (RTP)," said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.
"GL's MAPS™ RTP HD network appliance and advanced bulk call generator is used to emulate a high volume of calls with RTP traffic. It is available as a rackmount network appliance with 4x1GigE or 8x1GigE network interface cards capable of high call intensity (hundreds of calls/secs) and high volume of sustained calls (tens of thousands of simultaneous calls/platform). It can achieve up to 64,000 simultaneous calls per appliance (8,000 calls per port). Using a stack of multiple servers, a larger test system with 100K-200K calls is achievable for enterprise carrier grade testing."
He further added, "As traffic intensity increases, network elements (including switches and transmission) can impart various impairments such as errors, excessive delay, congestion, blocking, loss, and degraded quality. Emulating traffic can be valuable to characterize the impairment as a function of traffic intensity and traffic types."
For such a test requirement, "GL's PacketLoad™ appliance can generate up to 100,000 user endpoints along with a high volume of mobile GPRS Tunnelling Protocol (GTP-C) (control plane), GTP-U (user plane) and packet traffic for up to 4 Gbps or 40 Gbps to load test or stress test core 5G, 4G, and 3G networks."
Key Features
MAPS™ RTP HD
- It can create and manage RTP sessions, generate and receive RTP traffic over the sessions with complete automation capability
- Emulate RTP traffic such as Voice Files, Single or Dual Tones, Fax, and Impairments
- Supports all industry standard Voice Codec types
- Supports RTP Voice Quality Measurements such as Mean Opinion Score, R-Factor scores
PacketLoad™
- Offers high density stateful TCP/HTTP, and PCAP Replay traffic types
- Works with MAPS™ 5G N1 N2, N4, MAPS™ LTE S1, MAPS™ LTE eGTP, MAPS™ UMTS Gn Gp, MAPS™ IuPS applications
- Helps to evaluate end-to-end core network performance with variable signaling and traffic parameters
About GL Communications Inc.,
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL's solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.
Warm Regards,
Vikram Kulkarni, PhD
Phone: 301-670-4784 x114
Email: info@gl.com
Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com
