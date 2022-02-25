New Verbal Beginnings Autism Center Opens in Millersville, MD

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verbal Beginnings , an Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) company based in Columbia, Maryland, has opened a new location in Millersville, Maryland to serve the greater Anne Arundel County region. This center provides early intervention Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children aged 18 months to 6-years-old and includes indoor and outdoor playground facilities, as well as specialized classrooms. The new center is Verbal Beginnings' third center and will continue to retain their 1:1 ratio of care established for children and therapists.



Millersville Center Highlights

Address: 258 Najoles Road, Millersville, MD 21108

Will accommodate 36 families

Therapist to client ratio of 1:1

Accredited Behavioral Health Center of Excellence

Certified ACE instruction provider

Indoor and outdoor play areas

Services Provided

Early Beginnings: An early intervention program that provides full day and half day programs of individualized ABA therapy in an enriched social environment to build school readiness skills.

Social Beginnings: A year-round social skills program designed to provide an engaging curriculum in a group setting that jointly focuses on each child's individual needs.

"In the last ten years we have learned so much about the impact that our Centers can have with children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and we are so excited to be helping even more kids in the Anne Arundel County region. It has been important to us that while we continue to grow, we keep our 1:1 ratio of care for children and therapists. The compassionate care and effective treatment provided at our centers is unparalleled to nearly anything else available."



- Diana Wolf, Founder and Co-CEO

More information about the center can be found at https://www.verbalbeginnings.com/aba-programs/behavioral-therapy/.

About Verbal Beginnings

Verbal Beginnings is a family-focused network of professionals providing exceptional ABA Therapy to families across the MD, PA, DE, DC and NoVA region. As a BHCOE-accredited provider of ABA Therapy, VB is owned and operated by Board-Certified Behavior Analysts committed to quality assurance and data-driven results throughout the organization. Services include early intervention, feeding therapy, social skills development, in-home and center services, and more. www.verbalbeginnings.com

