Squeeze Strengthens Executive Leadership With Paul Shin as New Chief Marketing Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squeeze, the leading Sale Experience (SX) Provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Shin as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. As CMO, Shin will be responsible for developing and executing on strategies that build the Squeeze brand and help drive growth. He will report directly to Alejandro Vargas, CEO, and Carson Poppenger, President, as he serves on the executive leadership team.

Shin brings with him almost two decades of marketing, branding, lead generation, and entrepreneurial experience. He most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer for Nivati, a fast-growth technology company in the mental health space, where he played a critical role in the pivot of its services and rebrand.

Prior to Nivati, Shin worked as the VP of Marketing for Paladin Technologies, a San Diego-based Salesforce consultancy where he led key strategic initiatives to build brand awareness and strengthen relationships with Salesforce.

"I jumped on the opportunity to join Squeeze because I saw an innovative company that holds to the same values and standards of practice that are important to me personally," Shin stated. "I'm familiar with seeing the pieces that make for an explosive business, and I believe Squeeze is the next big rocket ship about to take off."

"We couldn't be more excited to have Paul join the leadership team here at Squeeze," said Carson Poppenger, President and Founder of Squeeze. "With his level of marketing expertise and proven track record of success, I'm confident that he's going to take our company to even bigger and better things."

About Squeeze

Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, empowers clients to maximize revenue and lead generation efforts by filling the gap between most sales and marketing teams. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company currently has hundreds of employees across multiple offices helping many of today's leading brands "squeeze" the greatest return on leads generated.

For additional information, please visit www.squeezemedia.com.

