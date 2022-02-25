BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. BRT, a multi-family real estate investment trust with properties located primarily in the Southeast United States and Texas, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 after the market close on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results with investors and other interested parties at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The call will be hosted by Jeffrey A. Gould, Chief Executive Officer. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial 1-877-407-9208, and international callers should dial 1-201-493-6784, ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. The webcast may also be accessed live by visiting the Company's investor relations website under the "webcast" tab at https://brtapartments.com/investor-relations.
Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. To access the replay, listeners may use 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13727474.
Additional Information:
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT's operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.
Contact: Investor Relations - (516) 466-3100
BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone (516) 466-3100
Telecopier (516) 466-3132
www.BRTapartments.com
